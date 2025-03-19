Google owner Alphabet's biggest acquisition in its 26-year history, to acquire Wiz for USD 32 billion Wiz is a New York-based startup that was founded in 2020. It makes security tools designed to protect information stored in remote data centres.

Google owner Alphabet will buy cybersecurity firm Wiz to boost its in-house cloud computing amid burgeoning artificial intelligence growth. According to the information available, the deal is worth USD 32 billion.

The all-cash acquisition announced would be Google's biggest in its 26-year history, and it is the biggest deal of 2025.

For the uninitiated, the startup had rejected a reported USD 23 billion buyout proposal last July. It had then reportedly planned to work on the initial public offering (IPO).

Wiz will join Google Cloud, boosting Google's in-house cloud security in the era of AI. It will boost the company's profile in the cloud computing market, a space currently led by Amazon and Microsoft.

“Wiz and Google Cloud are both fueled by the belief that cloud security needs to be easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized, so more organisations can adopt and use cloud and AI securely,” Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said in a blog post.

Together, Google CEO Sundar Pichai added in a statement, Google Cloud and Wiz “will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Wiz is a New York-based startup that was founded in 2020. It makes security tools designed to protect information stored in remote data centres.

On Tuesday, Rappaport said that the company expects to “innovate even faster” by becoming a part of Google.

The proposed buyout will get a close look from antitrust regulators. While many expect the Trump administration to be more friendly to business deals, it has also shown itself to be leery of big tech.

The new Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson has vowed to maintain a tough review process for mergers and acquisitions.

The USD 32 billion acquisition announced Tuesday raises antitrust concerns due to the potential impact on standalone cyber security vendors, as well as potential disruption for bigger rivals.



With PTI inputs