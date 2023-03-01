Follow us on Image Source : NASSCOM TWITTER Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji reveals his hiring formula, and it's not only talent

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has revealed his hiring formula during a conversation at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2023 on Wednesday. Premji said that his perception towards hiring changed after a conversation with one of his board members about making Wipro more diverse and inclusive.

Previously, Premji used to hire candidates based on a commonality that he could bond with post-work over a drink. However, the board member suggested that he should be looking for candidates who can challenge his ideas and bring in new perspectives. This is how Wipro has become more diverse.

ALSO READ: Planning a home loan? Know the difference between pre-EMI and full-EMI repayment plans

Premji emphasized that building a culture in an organisation is a destination, not a journey. He also highlighted the importance of interpersonal relationships in the workplace. According to him, the virtual work model worked in 2020 because colleagues already knew each other. However, it is difficult to cultivate a relationship virtually with new people who are joining the company.

Despite admitting the future of work being hybrid, Premji is a big promoter of working from the office. He believes that no matter how advanced technology gets, it will never be able to help and build the relationships that can be built in person.

ALSO READ: 750% return in 6 months: This small cap stock announces mega expansion plan

Premji also described his leadership style as empathetic. He shared one of his favourite stories from work where he heard about a boss who would call his employees for 15 minutes a week without any agenda, just to hear them out. According to him, leaders must be empathetic.

FAQs

Q: What is Wipro?

It is a Bengaluru based multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting, and business process services.

Q: Who is Rashid Premji?

Rashid Premji is the son of Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro Limited. Rashid is a philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Latest Business News