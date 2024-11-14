Why the Heck Not?: New book describes author KP Singh's success story of life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV This deeply personal narrative captures KP Singh’s rise from modest beginnings to becoming a transformative force in Indian business, including his pivotal role in building DLF into a leader in real estate.

Penguin Random House India has announced the release of 'Why the Heck Not?' on Thursday, a compelling new book by KP Singh, one of India’s most distinguished business leaders, co-authored with celebrated leadership coach Aparna Jain. Through 'Why the Heck Not?', KP Singh shares his bold vision, life philosophy, and valuable lessons gleaned from decades of pioneering India’s real estate landscape and setting benchmarks in corporate excellence.

Book provides insider's look at author's determination

The book also provides an insider's look at his determination, innovative thinking, and unyielding courage in the face of challenges. As KP Singh recounts his experiences and trials, readers gain insights into the power of resilience, forward-thinking, and saying “yes” to new opportunities.

A must-read for entrepreneurs, business enthusiasts, and anyone seeking inspiration, this book offers valuable lessons on all aspects of leadership, innovation, and the power of perseverance and collaboration.

Know all about KP Singh

KP Singh is the Chairman Emeritus of DLF Ltd, having retired as Executive Chairman in 2020. Under his leadership, DLF became India’s largest real estate company, with a major presence nationwide. Globally recognized for shaping modern India, Singh transformed urban infrastructure to attract both foreign and domestic investments. Singh’s vision was key in convincing General Electric (GE) to invest in India, catalysing the BPO revolution.