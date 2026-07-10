Why TCS hired over 9,200 employees in Q1 despite AI job loss fears

New Delhi:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired over 9,200 employees in the April–June quarter of financial year (FY) 2027, making it the company's strongest quarterly hiring in more than a year. And this has brought its total headcount 5,93,798 employees.

For India’s largest software exporter, this is the second consecutive quarter in which it has added employees. The company added 2,356 people in January-March quarter, and now 9,279 in April-June quarter this financial year.

Equirus Securities called it the highest quarterly hiring jump in 15 quarters, and linked it to TCS having a clearer view of upcoming deals. The company also onboarded 14,000 campus graduates during the quarter as it.

The hiring comes as TCS landed a USD 9.5 billion order deal this quarter, including a big AI deal with SKF worth around USD 800 million. Its AI business alone is now worth USD 2.6 billion a year, up 13.6 per cent from the previous quarter. TCS has been using this AI growth to argue that artificial intelligence is unlikely to reduce overall white-collar employment.

CEO K Krithivasan pushed back on fears that AI would shrink TCS's workforce. He said he expects business to pick up further next quarter. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 13,349 crore, up 4.6 per cent from last year.

“We don’t fully agree that AI is going to reduce the overall white-collar jobs,” he said.



“Around March, we started seeing geopolitical uncertainties increase. That sentiment has continued into this quarter. We saw in many situations clients wanting to defer some of the projects during the quarter. But overall, we are still optimistic that demand will improve sometime in Q2, primarily because our customers have a significant amount of pent-up technology backlog to be completed,” he added.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Samir Seksaria mentioned that the company implemented annual salary increases in the quarter, enhanced its partner network, and continued making strategic investments to boost long-term competitiveness.

Employee benefit costs in the quarter amounted to Rs 42,137 crore, an increase of 11.72 per cent compared to Rs 37,715 crore in the same period last year.

TCS has not disclosed a hiring target for the remainder of the year. HR chief Sudeep Kunnumal said the company would continue investing in AI training and upskilling employees but did not provide hiring guidance.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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