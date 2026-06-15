Wholesale price index inflation sharply rises to 9.68% in May, largely driven by higher prices of fuel

New Delhi:

Wholesale price inflation surged to 9.68 per cent in May, up from 8.26 per cent in April, led by a sharp spike in fuel and power, manufactured, and food prices. The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation data, revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier. Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power climbed to 30.33 per cent in May as against 24.89 per cent in April. In crude petroleum, inflation was 61.51 per cent in May, as against 56.31 per cent in the previous month.

Retail or consumer price index-based inflation too had surged to a 16-month high of 3.93 per cent in May, as against 3.48 per cent in the previous month.

How much did wholesale inflation increase in the last year?

Month wholesale inflation rate May 2025 0.39% June 2025 -0.13% July 2025 -0.58% August 2025 0.52% September 2025 0.13% October 2025 -1.21% November 2025 -0.32% December 2025 0.83% January 2026 1.81% February 2026 2.13% March 2026 3.88% April 2026 8.26% May 2026 9.68%

Fuel, electricity and crude oil set the prices on fire

The biggest reason for this massive surge in wholesale inflation is the record-breaking rise in fuel, electricity, and crude oil prices. Wholesale inflation for fuel and electricity jumped from 24.89 per cent in April to 30.33 per cent in May. Meanwhile, crude oil inflation reached a dangerous 61.51 per cent in May, up from 56.31 per cent in April.

What's behind the sharp rise?

This sharp increase in wholesale inflation is due to the crisis in West Asia and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the sea route through which India imports most of its crude oil. Petrol and diesel prices in India were increased by Rs 7.50 per litre in the second half of May due to rising global crude oil prices.

Food and manufacturing also became expensive

Fuel prices have directly affected the budget for daily-use items. Due to higher transportation costs, wholesale inflation for food items rose to 3.60 per cent in May, up from just 2.43 per cent in April. Furthermore, inflation for manufactured goods also rose from 6.68 per cent in April to 7.48 per cent in May.