Who was Konstantin Galish, 32-year-old Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur found dead in his car?

Konstantin Galish, a 32-year-old Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur also known by the aliases Kostya Kudo and Konstantin Ganich, was recently found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv. Authorities reported that he had a gunshot wound to his head, and a weapon registered in his name was discovered beside him in the vehicle. According to reports, Galish had expressed depression and financial difficulties in messages sent to his family.

Crypto market experiences a sharp downturn

The tragedy unfolded as the cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp downturn. This was triggered by US President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing an additional 100 per cent on imports from China from November.

As a prominent figure in the crypto space, Galish was the co-founder and CEO of the Cryptology Key Trading Academy, a popular platform offering education and strategies for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs.

He had built a significant following online, with his YouTube channel boasting nearly 1,00,000 subscribers and his Instagram page surpassing that number. He was also reported to be the director of the Association of Traders of Ukraine. He was recognised for his opulent lifestyle, owning several luxury cars, including the Lamborghini Urus and a high-end Ferrari.

However, his final weeks were marked by financial strain and controversy. Galish had publicly stated that he managed between USD 6–7 million in investor funds and, while acknowledging past trading losses totaling around USD 1.3 million, he insisted that he always fully reimbursed his investors. Complicating matters, an investigation emerged in early October accusing his business partner, Andriy Deyneko, of withdrawing approximately USD 2 million in investor funds from a Web3 project called Furmula (GameFi), a project where Galish was the public-facing leader handling marketing and community relations.