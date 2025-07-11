Who is Priya Nair? All you need to know about first woman CEO-MD of India's largest FMCG firm HUL Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses.

New Delhi:

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest FMCG firm, has announced that Priya Nair will be its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Nair is going to be the first woman to lead the FMCG company, which has been in existence for 92 years. Nair will also join the HUL Board. However, this is subject to necessary approvals. She will continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company added. Nair will replace Rohit Jawa, who took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023. According to the company, Jawa will step down from his posts on July 31, 2025, to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey.

"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever.I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said.

Who Is Priya Nair?

Priya Nair was born in Kolhapur but was raised and educated in Mumbai. She graduated with a BCom in Accounts & Statistics from Sydenham College, Mumbai. After this, Nair went on to complete her MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. She later attended a management program at Harvard Business School.

30 Years At Unilever

Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses.

Her significant contributions led to her appointment as the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL, from 2014 to 2020, and subsequently as the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL, from 2020 to 2022.

Her significant contributions led to her appointment as the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL, from 2014 to 2020, and subsequently as the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL, from 2020 to 2022.

Subsequently, she went on to become the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. Since 2023, Nair has had a successful tenure as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever's fastest-growing businesses.

During his tenure of over two years, the company delivered volume-led competitive growth, HUL stated.

With PTI inputs