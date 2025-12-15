Where to invest in 2026? Check experts' view on key micro-markets poised for strong ROI According to experts, one theme that stands out clearly is that investors who anchor their decisions around infrastructure-led corridors will be the ones who gain the most.

Delhi-NCR’s real estate market is in the midst of a rare and powerful transformation. Luxury housing prices have surged by an extraordinary 72 per cent between 2022 and 2025, as per Anarock. This has been the sharpest rise among all major Indian cities, signalling a decisive shift in how value is being created. Besides, the region has seen 54 per cent growth in mid-range and premium housing, and a 48 per cent rise in the affordable segment, positioning itself as the country’s most aggressive growth market in real estate.

Corridors designed for future

The momentum is clear - the next phase of wealth creation in NCR will come from corridors designed for the future, not the past. What makes 2026 particularly significant is the timing. NCR is entering a peak infrastructure delivery cycle: new expressways nearing completion, metro lines extending deeper into suburbs, and airport-linked connectivity reshaping entire mobility patterns. This is exactly the kind of ecosystem that accelerates value.

Dwarka Expressway

Besides, among all emerging corridors, the Dwarka Expressway stands out as the undisputed breakout star. The corridor has emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after real estate destinations, with property prices recording a 3.5-fold jump between 2020 and 2025, according to a report by Square Yards. This sharp upswing, translating to 28 corridors designed for the future annual growth rate, underscores the corridor’s rapid evolution from an emerging micro-market into one of NCR’s most coveted residential destinations. The appeal is rooted in something very fundamental: connectivity that genuinely transforms daily life.

With direct access to IGI Airport, Gurugram’s corporate hubs, and NH-8, the expressway has become a natural magnet for luxury and upper-mid homebuyers. As hospitality, retail, and office clusters rapidly take shape, the corridor is gaining an ecosystem advantage.

According to Ashok Singh Jaunapuriya, MD & CEO, SS Group, says, “In Gurugram, micro-markets like New Gurgaon are entering a decisive maturity phase, and it’s visible across both residential and commercial segments. On one hand, we’re seeing strong interest from corporate occupiers, co-working players and retail brands; on the other, families are choosing the area for its connectivity, planned layouts and improving social infrastructure. This dual momentum is pushing the market into a new orbit. With infrastructure strengthening and demand broadening, New Gurgaon is poised for standout ROI in 2026.”

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, believes the Dwarka Expressway has evolved remarkably and has become one of the most aspirational luxury housing corridors in the country.

"What we’re seeing is a clear shift in buyer behaviour: people want to stay close to the airport, major business districts, and still enjoy a cleaner, less congested lifestyle. And as premium retail and social infrastructure catch up, the area is gaining a lifestyle edge that goes beyond connectivity. For investors, the equation is straightforward — demand at the top end keeps rising, while supply remains limited. With several key deliveries lined up for 2025–26, the next wave of appreciation is already taking shape,” Goel said.

Noida–Greater Noida Expressway

Furthermore, the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway offers a distinct yet compelling investment story. The rapid expansion of the metro and new multi-modal connectivity lines has strengthened the corridor’s accessibility, making it a natural choice for both residents and businesses. Its growing concentration of Grade-A office spaces is drawing MNCs, GCCs, and fintech innovators, creating a tenant pool that supports steady rentals and long-term capital appreciation. With upcoming anchors like Media City, Film City, and major institutional hubs, the micro-market is evolving into a self-sustained ecosystem. For investors seeking stability paired with growth, this corridor delivers both.

Moreover, the Yamuna Expressway represents a very different kind of opportunity, built on long-term vision rather than short-term spikes. With the Noida International Airport as its anchor, the entire belt is being reshaped through YEIDA’s expansive master plan, from logistics and industrial corridors to tourism zones, data centers and a world-class sports city. Also, rates along the expressway near the Jewar airport have risen from Rs 4,564 per square foot in 2023 to Rs 8,923 per square foot in 2025, according to MagicBricks data. This scale of planning creates a rare early-mover window where today’s entry prices can translate into substantial gains by 2027–2030. For investors with patience and foresight, the Yamuna Expressway is emerging as NCR’s next multi-decade growth engine.

Vishal Sabharwal, Head Sales, Orris Group, says, “The Yamuna Expressway is entering a phase we typically see only once in a generation, when massive infrastructure, global-scale development and rising lifestyle aspirations converge. The upcoming Noida International Airport and YEIDA’s master planning are transforming the region into a long-term luxury destination. We’re seeing early demand for curated townships, premium plotted developments and low-rise luxury formats. Investors are recognising that this corridor offers both scale and scarcity, reflecting ‘before the boom’ moment prices. As the airport goes live and supporting ecosystems take shape, the Yamuna Expressway will emerge as one of NCR’s strongest wealth creators.”

