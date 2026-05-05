What will define real estate investments in FY27 - stability, scale, or strategy?

New Delhi:

It is no longer about entry timing. The more telling question is what kind of asset one is entering into. FY27 opens with that quiet shift already underway. What looked like a broad-based recovery two years ago is now fragmenting into narrower, more deliberate choices. Capital is still abundant, but it is not moving uniformly. It is selecting, sometimes cautiously, sometimes at scale, and occasionally with a level of precision that was missing in the previous upcycle.

Ready-to-move-in assets becoming investor preference

For instance, a completed inventory is preferred. In a market where holding costs are rising, the appeal of ready-to-move-in assets is no longer just end-user driven; it is quietly becoming an investor preference as well.

“What we are seeing is a recalibration of expectations rather than a withdrawal of capital. Investors are not stepping back, they are stepping sideways into assets where income streams are already established. Institutional investments are also available for reputed developers with a proven track record. Pre-leased retail and stabilised commercial are drawing attention because they behave more like financial instruments, and that predictability is becoming central to decision-making,” said Gurpal Singh Chawla, TREVOC Group.

The commercial segment, in that sense, has settled into a rhythm that feels almost counterintuitive. Vacancy levels are tightening, yet new supply continues to come in. GCC-led absorption remains strong, JLL estimates continued momentum in leasing volumes, and yet, there is no visible overheating.

While Grade A office and organised retail are attracting institutional flows, the underlying story is less about expansion. Tenants are consolidating into better-quality spaces, landlords are aligning to global benchmarks, and somewhere in that process, the market is becoming less volatile, even if not necessarily less competitive.

Tier II corridors are no longer peripheral conversations

There is evidence of this beyond the metros as well. Tier II corridors are no longer peripheral conversations; they are increasingly part of capital allocation discussions, suggesting that expansion is no longer confined to traditional urban cores.

“In FY27, real estate is about strategy, not just scale. Mid-income buyers want ready homes or nearing possession properties for stability. It may not create dramatic price movements, but it builds a more durable base. Luxury buyers, however, are choosing well-located, amenity-rich projects early for better entry prices and higher ROI. Together, that’s a more balanced market," said Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Limited.

Capital today is not just evaluating location or product. It is evaluating compliance, sustainability metrics, tenant experience, and digital infrastructure, factors that were once peripheral but are now central to underwriting decisions.

“The next phase of investment is being shaped by how assets perform over time, not just how they are sold. ESG alignment, operational efficiency, even data-led property management—these are no longer add-ons. Institutional capital, especially global, is filtering opportunities through these lenses, and that is influencing how projects are being conceived from the outset,” Sanchit Jain, Director, Sarvottam India, concluded.