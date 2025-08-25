What is Tiger Corridor? Here's all you need to know about Rs 5,500 crore project In general terms, a tiger corridor refers to a natural habitat connecting two or more larger tiger habitats, facilitating the safe movement of tigers between them.

Bhopal:

In its bid to strike a perfect balance between development and conservation of its biodiversity, India is taking the best of the steps. In that regard, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently inaugurated Madhya Pradesh’s longest flyover in Jabalpur. The Union Minister made a crucial announcement of spending almost Rs 3 lakh crore to transform the connectivity in the state, aimed at boosting tourism and logistics.

Rs 5,550 Crore Tiger Corridor

Notably, under this ambitious vision is a Rs 5,500 crore “Tiger Corridor” that aims to connect India’s top tiger reserves—Pench, Panna, Kanha, and Bandhavgarh.

In general terms, a tiger corridor refers to a natural habitat connecting two or more larger tiger habitats, facilitating the safe movement of tigers between them. For a country like India that houses a significant number of tigers, these corridors become essential for the survival of big cats.

Game-changer For Forest Economy

Gadkari said that the corridor will be a game changer for Madhya Pradesh’s forest economy, adding that the proposed facility will enhance eco-tourism as well as generate employment opportunities.

Greenfield Expressway Between Bhopal and Jabalpur

Other notable announcements include the four-lane greenfield expressway between Bhopal and Jabalpur, a 255-km stretch, with a cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

Additionally, the minister also announced that the Lakhnadaun-Raipur four-lane highway will soon commence as the Detailed Project Report is expected as early as December this year. The proposed highway is slated to receive a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

On the national front, Gadkari emphasised the Centre’s dedication to enhancing connectivity by allocating Rs 33,000 crore for five greenfield corridors, one of which is the Indore-Ahmedabad route. Other notable projects include the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, a 440 km stretch valued at Rs 11,000 crore, expected to be completed by March 2027. Once operational, it will cut travel time to just eight hours.

Moreover, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, running almost 1,382 km with a 245 km stretch located within Madhya Pradesh, is close to completion.