What is driving NCR's luxury homes market? Here's what experts say The post-pandemic period has catalysed a sustained surge in demand for high-end residential projects across NCR, reflecting a marked shift in buyer priorities.

New Delhi:

Luxury housing continues to assert its dominance in the National Capital Region’s residential market, with a staggering 74 per cent of new launches in Q1 2025 falling under the premium category, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report. This data point underscores a shift in developer focus and buyer preference, as the region witnesses an unabated appetite for high-end living. As per the report, in the first quarter of 2025, Delhi NCR witnessed a new supply of 7,709 residential units. This is a 17 per cent increase over the average quarterly launches in the last two completed years. Gurugram dominated supply in Q1 with a 75 per cent share, with Dwarka Expressway’s launch share on the rise in recent years.

Increased Disposable Incomes, Greater Lifestyle Consciousness Driving The Market

The post-pandemic period has catalysed a sustained surge in demand for high-end residential projects across NCR, reflecting a marked shift in buyer priorities. Affluent homebuyers are driving this momentum, fueled by increased disposable incomes, greater lifestyle consciousness, and a preference for homes that double as personal sanctuaries. The aspiration for expansive layouts, private workspaces, wellness zones, and premium community features has become more pronounced than ever. Besides, most markets in the high-end segment witnessed capital value growth of 1-3 per cent on a q-o-q basis, with Gurugram and Noida registering y-o-y growth of 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

“The definition of luxury has evolved dramatically in India’s real estate market. Today, buyers have become accustomed to the finest standards of living and gravitate toward expansive developments that offer privacy, serenity, and a truly elevated lifestyle. Notably, buyers like HNIs and NRIs remain unaffected by economic fluctuations and prioritise homes that exude luxury through iconic addresses, private retreats, and bespoke lifestyle experiences,” said Amit Modi, Director, County Group.

Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group, too, feels that luxury real estate in NCR, especially in Noida, isn’t just rising but redefining the skyline.

"What was once a market driven by affordability is now commanding attention from high-net-worth buyers looking for scale, privacy, and sophistication. We anticipated this shift years ago, knowing that Noida's growth trajectory, coupled with evolving buyer aspirations, would make it a hotspot for premium living. With 74 per cent of new launches in Q1 2025 in the luxury bracket, the message is loud and clear: this segment is the future, not the fringe,” Agarwal added.

Besides, over the years, buyer priorities have undergone a significant shift, especially in the luxury segment. There is a growing demand for larger homes that offer ample space for work-from-home setups, reflecting the new normal of remote and hybrid work cultures. Buyers are increasingly favouring gated communities that provide enhanced security, wellness amenities like fitness centres and green spaces, and smart-home technologies that offer convenience and energy efficiency. This shift is driven largely by end-users and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who seek not just a residence, but a holistic lifestyle that combines comfort, safety, and modern living standards.

“Infrastructure development has powered the surge in luxury housing across NCR. From key developments like the Dwarka Expressway, the expansion of metro connectivity, or the development of upcoming business districts, these upgrades are fundamentally reshaping buyer preferences. As developers, we’ve seen firsthand how strategic infrastructure triggers a premium perception, making even emerging micro-markets hotspots for high-end living. Hence, we’ve been intentional about aligning our portfolio with these growth arteries, catering to both work and lifestyle needs in the future,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group.