What has turned Dwarka Expressway into a real estate magnet - Find out here The development of the Dwarka Expressway, coupled with the addition of the new 5.1 km tunnel and its enhanced access to IGI Airport, has catalysed a wave of transformation across the corridor.

New Delhi:

As per a report by Magic Bricks, Dwarka Expressway has recorded a 153 per cent surge in property prices over the past five years, driven by housing demand across Gurugram’s micro-markets. This surge isn’t merely speculative; it reflects a convergence of critical growth drivers. The expressway’s operational status has significantly improved connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, attracting both end-users and investors.

The report further shows that the average price of high-rise apartments on Dwarka Expressway is estimated at Rs 14,342 per sq. ft., representing a 153 per cent increase over the past five years. This increase in property prices reflects demand for homes along this corridor. As infrastructure catches up with vision, Dwarka Expressway is steadily transitioning from potential to performance.

What's Behind This Transformation?

The development of the Dwarka Expressway, coupled with the addition of the new 5.1 km tunnel and its enhanced access to IGI Airport, has catalysed a wave of transformation across the corridor. Seamless connectivity to both Delhi and Gurugram has redefined its strategic value, turning what was once a peripheral stretch into a prime real estate magnet. Additionally, a new 5-km underground tunnel is also planned in South Delhi.

The Rs 3,500-crore project by NHAI will create a link between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur near Dwarka Expressway and Nelson Mandela Road in Vasant Kunj, reducing traffic towards Dwarka and Gurugram. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026. These infrastructure milestones have elevated liveability, unlocked residential potential, and boosted investor confidence. As urban expansion increasingly hinges on infrastructure delivery, Dwarka Expressway stands out as a case study in how mobility can drive market momentum and long-term capital appreciation.

According to Mihir Jha, Head Sales Better Choice Realtors Pvt Ltd, With multiple transport projects, economic zones, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway integration, Dwarka Expressway is no longer just a bypass, it’s a spine for future urban growth.

"Dwarka Expressway exemplifies how infrastructure begets real estate transformation. As developers, we’ve been early believers in the potential of this corridor, and today, we’re witnessing the fruition of that vision. The kind of buyer walk-ins we’re seeing now, from millennials to seasoned professionals, shows that Dwarka Expressway has truly arrived as NCR’s most future-ready housing belt," he said.

25,000 Housing Units In Next Three Years

Moreover, the launch pipeline on Dwarka Expressway remains active, with developers expected to add over 25,000 housing units in this micro-market in the next three years, according to Square Yards. Sectors along the corridor are emerging as premium residential pockets, driven by a mix of planned urban development and rising demand for lifestyle-driven housing. These micro-markets are witnessing a shift in buyer profile - from pure investors to end-users seeking upgraded living environments with better space, amenities, and connectivity.

Surender Kaushik, Founder and Managing Director, ARIPL, feels that Dwarka Expressway’s long-recognised potential is now translating into real momentum on the ground.

"Sectors like 102 are right at the forefront of this surge. From a quiet micro-market, the sector has turned into a sought-after residential destination. With the expressway’s existing and upcoming developments, Sector 102 now offers a compelling mix of modern housing, strategic connectivity to IGI Airport and Delhi, and a more peaceful urban setting,” Kaushik said.

“We have seen Dwarka Expressway consistently outperforming projections. Earlier seen as a long-horizon bet, it's now a hotspot for both mid-segment and luxury buyers. Investors who entered around a few years back have doubled their capital, and the rental yields are inching toward great percentages. What’s working is the diversity in real estate, which is seen here, from independent floors, gated condos, and plotted developments, all within a close radius of the NCR region. For homebuyers priced out of Central Gurugram or West Delhi, this corridor is the new frontier offering infrastructure parity at better entry points,” said Viineet Chellani, Founder and CEO, Asset Deals.

With consistent policy push, developer interest, and large-scale public investment, the Dwarka Expressway continues to attract a broad spectrum of buyers.