What can be kept in bank locker and what can't? All you need to know

What can be kept in bank locker and what not?

Banks are always regarded as the safest place for financial transactions - be it fixed deposits, financial transactions or bank lockers. The bank provides a locker agreement, usually refundable, that both parties must sign. The cost of renting a locker depends on the size and location of the branch. There may be additional service fees in a few of the banks if you visit the locker more frequently than allowed.

However, there are a few rules of what can be kept and what not in the locker

What can be stored in bank lockers?

For protection, jewellery made of gold, silver, diamonds, and other precious metals, coins, and bullion (gold and silver bars) are frequently kept in lockers.

Legal documents include adoption paperwork, power of attorney documents, wills, and property deeds.

Documents about mutual funds, bonds, share certificates, taxes, and insurance policies are examples of financial records.

What can't be stored in bank lockers?