Want a plot in Greater Noida? YEIDA's e-auction begins – Check last date and other details

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has unveiled a scheme for 15 plots in the institutional category. These plots will be allotted in different sectors through e-auction. The application process for the scheme will start from July 1 and the authority has given one month's time to apply for the same.

In the residential and institutional category of Yamuna Authority, plots will be allotted for educational institutions and senior secondary schools. This includes almost all plots planned for senior secondary schools. These plots are located in Sector 17, 18, 20 and 22E in Noida.

Five Plots Have Been Reserved

Moreover, five plots have been reserved for the university, medical college, degree college, postgraduate college, management and technical institute, vocational college, sports college and academy, integrated residential school, and research and development centre. These plots are in Sector 17A, 22E and Sector 13.

The application process for these will also start on July 1 and continue until July 31. For the Senior Secondary School, the auction will be held on September 4.

According to OSD Shailendra Bhatia, the allotment of land in the institutional category will facilitate the development of infrastructure related to educational, sports, and research activities in YEIDA City.

Rakesh Kumar Singh Appointed New CEO Of YEIDA

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Singh as the Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA. He is tasked with continuing the pace of development of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and has also been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport Ltd.

Rakesh Kumar Singh has also been posted as City Magistrate and Sub District Magistrate Sadar in Gautam Buddha Nagar. While serving as Deputy District Magistrate, in 2004, he had exposed the Moti Goyal land scam worth around Rs 2500 crores.

The case mentioned above gained traction nationwide. When the court proceedings were stalled due to the lawyers' strike, he held court in villages and conducted the hearing directly.