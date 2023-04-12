Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary Genesis Gas bags first-ever orders for Ultrasonic Gas Meters worth Rs 30 million

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Genesis Gas Solutions

Genesis Gas Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vikas Lifecare, has received the first-ever orders for Ultrasonic Meters Gas Meters. Vikas Lifecare in a regulatory filing said that Genesis will supply Ultrasonic Gas Meters for both industrial and commercial gas customers.

The company has signed a pact with Germany-based SICK AG which is a global manufacturer of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications.

Under the deal worth Rs 30 million, the meters supplied by Genesis will be part of Field Regulating Skid (FRS) to be used by various leading city gas distribution companies.

Ultrasonic meters are considered the highest in efficacy in terms of accuracy and reliability. These meters derive the volume flow of the gas by measuring the transit times of high-frequency sound waves.

Industry experts say that these meters are required at large-diameter gas pipelines where it is a commercial loss to use the mechanical drive meters.

Genesis Gas was established in 2017. It is pioneer in smart gas and water metering. The company has approximately 20 per cent of the domestic gas metering share in the country. Meanwhile, Vikas Lifecare shares closed 3 per cent higher during Wednesday's trade.

ALSO READ | How to book LPG cylinder through WhatsApp: Steps to do it

Latest Business News