Vikas Lifecare bags orders worth whopping Rs 160 million

Vikas Lifecare Limited has informed that its infrastructure products division has bagged orders worth Rs 160 million. According to an exchange filing, the the orders will be executed in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

The filing said that the infra division has exceeded the targeted sales volumes by 5 per cent, achieving Rs 630 million sales in the first three quarters of the fiscal. It said that the sales could exceed annual sales target of Rs 800 million.

Vikas Lifecare said that it is poised to expand the infra products division and is moving forward with plans for creating forward integration for the infrastructure related products and materials.

"The company will actively participate in infrastructure development projects via collaborations and financial investments thus creating a forward integration for the infra products division. These projects will elevate the scope of business and will add to the performance on the division with higher sales volumes and better profit margins," the company said in filing.

