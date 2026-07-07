VETO strengthens regional footprint with addition of 28 new live channels, crossing 55+ channels on platform

New Delhi:

VETO, India’s subscription-free OTT platform designed to offer a trusted and unified large-screen viewing experience for families, has onboarded 28 new live channels, taking its live channel count 55+. The expansion spans twelve languages and multiple genres, including news, movies, music, entertainment, kids, infotainment, and devotional content, further cementing VETO’s position as a one-stop destination for diverse, regional-first content on the large screen.

With this addition, VETO now offers live programming across Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Bangla, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi, alongside its existing national and Hindi offerings. Strengthening its proposition as India’s family-first CTV platform. The move reflects VETO’s continued focus on building deep, language-first content for Indian households beyond the metros, where regional news and entertainment remain the primary drivers for everyday viewing. With content curated for every member of the household, VETO is building a connected entertainment experience that mirrors how Indian families watch together while catering to individual language and content preferences.

The new channel additions are led by premium channel YRF Music, 5 channels of Epic Network, and 19 regional channels significantly strengthened VETO's News, movie, music, infotainment, kids, and devotional portfolio. The expansion includes prominent regional news brands such as Kolkata TV, R Plus, Gujarat First, Sandesh News, Sakshi TV, Mahaa News, ABN Andhrajyothi, and News Tamil, as well as genre offerings spanning Kannada cinema (NRK TV), Punjabi music and movies (Punjabi Hits, Tabbar Hits), and Telugu entertainment (Mahaa Maxx). The addition strengthens VETO's news leadership in the South and East, while widening its entertainment and music base in the West and North.

The platform’s prominent live TV offering also includes channels like India TV, NDTV India, NDTV Marathi, Manorama News, B4U Movies, B4U Music, Sanskar, Total Bhakti, Shubh, Satsang, and the 9XM music network, among others.

Beyond live television, VETO continues to expand its VOD offerings to serve multiple audience segments. The platform features more than 500 hours of kids’ content, including animation, mythology-based stories, and original series. Sports enthusiasts can access expert analysis and match reviews featuring renowned cricket personalities, including R. Ashwin, Wasim Jaffer, and S. Badrinath. The platform also offers exclusive interviews, podcasts, documentaries, AI-led storytelling, lifestyle programming, devotional content, astrology updates, wellness-focused content, and dedicated motorsports coverage.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO, said, "We have committed to providing content for every age group in their preferred language, and with the addition of 28 new live channels, we have further strengthened our presence across the South and East markets."

By combining regional relevance with a broad spectrum of entertainment options, VETO continues to strengthen its position as a trusted family-first OTT destination. The platform remains focused on delivering a seamless connected TV experience while expanding access to quality content that resonates with audiences across geographies, languages, and generations.