VETO expands live sports portfolio, secures exclusive OTT rights for Billie Jean King Cup 2026

Less than a year after its launch in September 2025, VETO, India’s subscription-free OTT platform, is strengthening its commitment to live sports with the acquisition of the exclusive OTT streaming rights for the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 in India. Recognised as the Women's World Cup of Tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup is one of the most prestigious team competitions in global tennis, bringing together the best national teams from across the world.

The acquisition comes soon after VETO announced the exclusive OTT streaming rights for the Davis Cup 2026, giving the young platform two of global tennis' most prestigious team competitions within its first year of operations.

The move signals a deliberate expansion into premium live sports rights as VETO continues to broaden its overall content proposition. Since its launch, the platform has expanded its footprint to 60+ live TV channels, added web series to its on-demand catalogue, and built a content presence across 12 languages and 10+ genres.

For VETO, sports is emerging as a strategic pillar alongside its growing portfolio of news, entertainment, movies, music, devotional, kids and other programming. Live sporting events bring appointment viewing, repeat engagement and shared viewing moments—particularly on Connected TVs—complementing the platform's everyday entertainment proposition.

Earlier this year, India hosted the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I stage at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in New Delhi from 7-11 April. India finished third in the six-nation group, retaining its Group I status for 2027 and closing its campaign with a 2-1 victory over South Korea.

Attention now moves to the global stage, with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals taking place in Shenzhen, China, from 22-27 September 2026. Eight nations will compete in the knockout Finals, with two-time defending champions Italy looking to secure a third consecutive title.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO, said, "VETO has been focused on building a differentiated subscription-free content destination for Indian audiences. In less than a year, we have expanded to 60+ live channels, entered the web series space, and grown our presence across 12 languages and 10+ genres. The acquisition of both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup reflects our long-term commitment to building live sports as a key pillar of VETO."

About VETO

VETO is India's subscription-free, family-first, CTV-focused OTT platform designed to deliver a trusted and seamless viewing experience for modern households. The platform offers 60+ live TV channels, a growing catalogue of web series and on-demand programming, and content across 12 languages and 10+ genres, including news, entertainment, movies, music, devotional, kids and sports.

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