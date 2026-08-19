VETO brings subscription-free access to premium live sports with Davis Cup 2026

New Delhi:

VETO, India's family-first Connected TV platform, is bringing a different proposition to premium live sports in India with the 2026 Davis Cup available to viewers without a subscription fee. With exclusive OTT streaming rights for the tournament in India, VETO will make the Davis Cup accessible to sports fans without requiring a paid subscription.

No subscription required for major international sporting events

Premium live sports are often spread across different platforms and subscription plans, making access increasingly dependent on multiple paid services. VETO is taking a simpler approach by bringing a major international sporting event to viewers without a subscription requirement.

India to face South Korea in second round of Davis Cup Qualifiers

The move comes as Team India prepares to face South Korea in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Seoul from September 18 to 20, with a place in the Final 8 at stake. A win would take India into the eight-team Finals in Bologna, Italy, in November and keep alive its pursuit of a maiden Davis Cup title.

For VETO, the Davis Cup also marks its entry into live sports as part of a broader subscription-free OTT proposition. Alongside news, movies, music, entertainment, devotional and kids content, live sport adds a high-engagement format to the platform and expands the range of content available to viewers.

Davis Cup 2026 to be livestreamed on VETO

The Davis Cup 2026 will be streamed live on VETO in India, including India's second-round Qualifiers against South Korea in September.

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A subscription-free OTT platform, VETO secures exclusive OTT streaming rights for Davis Cup 2026