Vedanta announces first interim dividend for FY 2026-27, are you eligible? Check amount, other details

Mining major Vedanta has announced its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 2026 and has posted net profit of Rs 3,650 crore, a twofold jump from Rs 1,798 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. The company has also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY27. This is the first payout post-demerger. The company had already announced the record date for its dividend. To be eligible for a corporate action, investors must hold stock on or before this date.

Vedanta dividend record date

The company had fixed October 14, 2026 as the record date for its dividend. This means shareholders holding the company's shares in a demat account as of this date would be eligible for the corporate action. Because of SEBI's T+1 settlement norm, the last day to buy the stock to be eligible for the corporate action was October 13, 2026.

Vedanta Q2 results

The company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review increased to Rs 26,356 crore from Rs 16,736 crore a year ago. According to the company, the revenue growth was supported by higher commodity prices, favourable forex, and higher volumes.

"Vedanta delivered another quarter of strong operational performance...we invested Rs 1,135 crore towards our growth projects, advancing capacity expansions, mine development and resource security initiatives across the portfolio," said Arun Misra, Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd.

Key highlights

Vedanta Q2 FY27 Profit at Rs 6,202 crore, up 151 per cent YoY, highest-ever quarterly Profit

Record quarterly revenue of Rs 25,812 crore, up 57 per cent YoY

Record EBITDA of Rs 9,938 crore, up 106 per cent YoY, at 60 per cent margin

Record H1 FY27 revenue of Rs 49,268 crore, up 54 per cent YoY

H1 FY27 EBITDA more than doubles to Rs 18,407 crore, up 103 per cent YoY

Record H1 FY27 profit of Rs 11,496 crore, up 151 per cent YoY

Net debt-to-EBITDA improves to 0.1 times, from 0.3 times in Q1 FY27

Vedanta share price

The stock ended the last trading session in green post strong quarterly results. The counter ended at Rs 233, up Rs 7, or 3.10 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 40,826.76 crore.

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