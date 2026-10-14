Vande Bharat Special between Delhi and Patna to halt at Kanpur, Prayagraj: Check complete timetable

In some good news for passengers travelling from Delhi to Bihar on Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has decided to run a Vande Bharat Festival Special train. The decision comes in view of the increased rush during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. This train will provide an additional travel option to the passengers travelling between October 16 and November 26, 2026. This special train will stop at six stations, including Kanpur, Prayagraj and Buxar. Railways has also shared details on the train number and the date and time of departure.

Vande Bharat Special Train

The Vande Bharat Special train from New Delhi to Patna will be numbered 02252, while the train returning from Patna to New Delhi will be numbered 02251. Both trains will have AC chair car and executive chair car facilities.

Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi on October 16th and 18th. It will then operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from October 21st to November 25th. The return train, number 02251, will depart from Patna on October 17th and 19th.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special Time Table (Train No. 02252) station arrival Departure New Delhi --- 8:35 AM Aligarh Junction 10:21 AM 10:23 AM Kanpur Central 1:30 PM 1:35 PM Prayagraj Junction 3:34 PM 3:50 PM Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction 6:00 PM 6:10 PM Buxar 7:26 PM 7:28 PM Saw 8:10 PM 8:12 PM Patna Junction 9:30 PM ---

Eight trips in both directions

It will then operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from October 22nd to November 26th. The Railways has scheduled 18 trips in both directions. This means a total of 36 trips will run between New Delhi and Patna.

Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Special Time Table (Train No. 02251) station arrival Departure Patna Junction --- 10:00 AM Saw 10:38 AM 10:40 AM Buxar 11:25 PM 11:27 PM Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction 1:10 PM 1:20 PM Prayagraj Junction 3:35 PM 3:40 PM Kanpur Central 5:50 PM 5:55 PM Aligarh Junction 8:53 PM 8:55 PM New Delhi 11:30 PM ---

Things to keep in mind before booking tickets

The Railways has planned to operate this special train to handle the extra passenger rush during the festive season. Before planning your trip, passengers should check train service, seat availability, and ticket booking status for their dates on official railway channels.

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