Vande Bharat sleeper trains on 9 routes soon: Check routes, top speed, passenger capacity and other details

New Delhi:

With the aim of completely transforming long-distance travel, Indian Railways is planning to introduce Vande Bharat sleeper trains on more routes. Following the success of the Vande Bharat Express, the Railways is now focusing on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. Equipped with modern amenities, these trains run at higher speeds and could make journeys more comfortable. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is specially designed for overnight and long-distance travel. Passengers will enjoy modern berths, improved lighting, comfortable seats, noise-reducing coaches, and state-of-the-art safety features. The railways aim to provide passengers with a comfortable and fast travel experience comparable to air travel.

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train service runs between Howrah and Kamakhya, connecting eastern and northeastern India.

Vande Bharat Sleeper can run on these 9 routes

New Delhi - Mumbai New Delhi - Howrah Mumbai - Howrah New Delhi - Patna New Delhi - Srinagar Mumbai - Bengaluru Mumbai - Hyderabad Chennai - Mumbai Chennai - Kolkata (Howrah)

Vande Bharat Sleeper train speed of up to 180 kmph

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have a maximum design speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. This will significantly reduce travel time between many major cities. Passengers will benefit from a fast and comfortable journey, especially on busy routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah, and Mumbai-Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train to have 16 coaches, passenger capacity of over 800

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will have 16 coaches. Its passenger capacity is estimated to be approximately 823. The train will feature AC sleeper coaches, modern toilets, charging points, increased luggage space, and state-of-the-art security systems.

Tough competition for the Rajdhani Express

Currently, Rajdhani Express trains are considered among the most popular for premium long-distance travel. However, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper will offer passengers a faster, more modern option. Railway officials believe that this train will bring a major change to the Indian rail network, catering to the needs of a new generation of travellers.

The next big step for the railways

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper route has already been approved. If the remaining proposed routes also receive the green light, long-distance rail travel in the country could be completely transformed in the coming years.