Game-changer sleeper Vande Bharat to slash Bhopal–Lucknow travel time significantly - Details The Vande Bharat train running between Lucknow and Bhopal will be equipped with modern facilities and will ensure smooth travel and give a seamless experience to passengers.

New Delhi:

In a major connectivity boost, a new state-of-the-art train, Vande Bharat Express, is slated to run between Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The notable aspect of this train is that it will come with sleeper compartments, along with the chair cars. Currently, most of the Vande Bharat trains are equipped with only sitting arrangements.

20 Coaches In Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The train proposed to run between Bhopal and Lucknow is slated to be unveiled with 20 coaches. It is likely to be flagged off in the month of October. Earlier, the train was proposed to run with 16 coaches, but in order to cater a greater number of passengers, it has been decided to increase the number of coaches to 20.

The notification of Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express can be issued at the end of this month. Along with this, information regarding the train's timetable of operation, fare, and stoppages will also be made public.

Travel Time To Be Reduced Significantly

The Vande Bharat train running between Lucknow and Bhopal will be equipped with modern facilities and will ensure smooth travel and give a seamless experience to passengers. According to a report in Navbharat Times, the current travel time on this route is 10-12 hours, and the new train is expected to reduce this by 6-8 hours.

Another major aspect that has delayed the project is the pit line at Rani Kamlapati station, which is unlikely to meet the capacity.

Currently, there are two pit lines, which are not even sufficient for the maintenance work of the existing rack.

To tackle the issue, work is going on a new pit line. Once the pit line is completed, the new train is likely to be operational.

In a similar development, a Vande Bharat train has been proposed between New Delhi and Bikaner. The development followed a long-pending demand of the people of Rajasthan. It will potentially reduce the travel time of over 450-km journey by at least one-and-a-half hours.