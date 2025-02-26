Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: Check ticket price, travel time, route, and other details Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: The distance covered by Vande Bharat train between Madgaon to Mumbai Vande Bharat is 765 kms.

Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: If you are planning to visit Goa from Mumbai, Vande Bharat Train can be a good option for commuting. The Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Goa was launched on June 27, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai is operated and maintained by the Central Railway (CR) zone.

The train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and is also the Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: Ticket Price

All Vande Bharat trains have two types of seating arrangements - AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat train too has the same seating arrangement.

According to IRCTC, the face of India's online train ticket booking system, the fare for travelling between Madgaon to Mumbai on an AC Chair Car is Rs 1,745. One will have to pay Rs 3,295 for travelling on an Executive AC Chair Car. However, the fare of the train running between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon is Rs 1,595 and Rs 3,115.

Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: Distance covered and time taken

The distance covered by Vande Bharat train between Madgaon to Mumbai Vande Bharat is 765 km. The train covers this distance in 7:50 hours.

Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: Stops

There are seven stops between Madgaon and Mumbai CSMT - Thivim, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Khed, Panvel, Thane and Dadar.

Vande Bharat Train between Madgaon and Mumbai: Time-Table

The Vande Bharat train between these two stations runs six days a week except Friday.

Train number 22229 departs from Mumbai CSMT at 5:25 hrs and reaches the destination at 13:10 hrs. On the other hand, train number 222230 departs at 14:140 hrs and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22:30 hrs.