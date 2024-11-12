Vande Bharat Express ticket cancellation charges: Check how much will be deducted if you cancel ticket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Attention Vande Bharat passengers. If for any reason, you are cancelling your train ticket at the last moment, the Indian Railways will deduct some amount. Notably, some amount will be deducted if you cancel a 'confirmed', 'RAC', or 'waiting' train ticket. Hpowever, the deduction amount varies based on the timing of ticket cancellation. Apart from this, the Indian Railways' cancellation charges are also dependent on the 'type' of the ticket--AC first, AC-chair car, second class, etc.

Moreover, the cancellation charges for a Vande Bharat ticket depend on the class of the ticket and how much time is left before the train's scheduled departure:

Vande Bharat Express: All you need to know

The passengers must note that the Vande Bharat Express is a medium-distance superfast express service being run by Indian Railways. It is a reserved, air-conditioned chair car service connecting cities that are less than 800 km (500 mi) apart or take less than ten hours to travel with existing services.

These trains are being self-propelling Electric Multiple Units (EMU)s with eight or sixteen coaches. The trainset was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Launched in 2018, the trainsets achieved semi-high speeds of 183 km/h (114 mph) on trials, and crossed target trial speed of 180 km/h (110 mph) on trials, but the maximum operational speed is 160 km/h (99 mph).

Vande Bharat ticket cancellation charges: Check details

If you are cancelling your ticket with more than 48 hours before departure,a flat cancellation charge is deducted per passenger:



AC First Class/Executive Class: Rs 240



AC 2 Tier/First Class: Rs 200



AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/AC 3 Economy: Rs 180



Sleeper Class: Rs 120



Second Class: Rs 60



If you are cancelling ticket just 48–12 hours before departure, then 25% of the total fare is deducted, plus the minimum flat cancellation charge.



12–4 hours before departure

50% of the total fare is deducted, plus the minimum flat cancellation charge



After chart preparation

E-tickets cannot be canceled, but a TDR can be filed online



If you have an RAC or waitlisted ticket, you can cancel it up to 30 minutes before the train's scheduled departure for a full refund, minus a clerkage charge.