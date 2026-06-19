Vande Bharat Express on Mumbai-Bengaluru route gets luxury makeover with stunning interiors | Video

New Delhi:

The Vande Bharat Express on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route has got a luxury makeover and it looks like not less than a luxury hotel room on wheels. This is exactly what many passengers are calling the First AC coach of the upcoming Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper after its stunning interiors have surfaced on social media.

Premium design, modern cabins to adorn new Vande Bharat Express

The First AC coach of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper is grabbing attention for its premium design, modern cabins, and upgraded passenger experience that looks nothing like a regular train ride.

The upcoming Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train promises a faster and more comfortable alternative to conventional overnight trains. The premium train, which was approved by Indian Railways, is expected to connect two of the country’s biggest economic hubs while showcasing the next generation of long-distance rail travel.

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat Express train, the new version has been designed specifically for overnight journeys, combining speed with enhanced passenger comfort.

Dedicated staircases will make it easy for passengers

Instead of the steep ladders commonly found in usual sleeper trains, the upper berths of the new train are accessed through dedicated staircases, making it easier and safer for passengers to move around.

Apart from this, the coaches also feature sliding compartment doors, modern lighting and soft-toned interiors intended to create a more premium travel experience Comfortable sleeping berths, upgraded fittings and passenger-friendly layouts are expected to make the journey significantly more convenient for business and leisure travellers alike.

In a piece of good news for the passengers, the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cut travel time substantially compared with many existing overnight services.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Travel time to be reduced

Current trains on this route can take more than 20 hours to complete the journey but the latest reports suggest the sleeper Vande Bharat could reduce the travel time to around 14 to 16 hours, although the final operational schedule is yet to be announced by Indian Railways.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to operate with limited halts to maintain higher average speeds and reduce overall journey time. This train is expected to consist of 16 fully air-conditioned coaches with a capacity of 823 passengers. The train will also feature advanced suspension technology designed to provide a smoother ride, particularly during overnight travel.

With automatic doors, modern sanitation systems and upgraded passenger amenities, this train will serve important centres between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Even as the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper has received official approval, Indian Railways has not announced the launch date, timetable, fare structure or ticket reservation schedule. With modern interiors, improved accessibility, faster travel times and advanced technology, the train is expected to offer a world-class alternative to conventional long-distance services.

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