Uttarakhand Cabinet approves Geothermal Energy Policy 2025: Govt to tap geothermal resources

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the Geothermal Energy Policy 2025. According to reports, the policy is designed to promote scientific and technical research for the exploration and development of geothermal resources. According to reports, the policy was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Energy Department of Uttarakhand will implement the policy. For this, it will collaborate with the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL).

What's Geothermal Energy Production?

As the name suggests, geothermal energy production taps into the Earth's natural heat reservoirs. This is done by a process that involves drilling wells into underground pools of steam and hot water. This thermal energy is then harnessed to drive turbines connected to generators, producing electricity.

There are three primary methods of geothermal energy production: Dry Steam Power Plants, Flash Steam Power Plants, and Binary Cycle Power Plants.

Dry Steam Power Plants: They pipe steam directly from underground reservoirs to the power plant.

Flash Steam Power Plants: They uses geothermal reservoirs containing water at temperatures greater than 182°C.

Binary Cycle Power Plants: These plants use the heat from hot water to boil a secondary working fluid, typically an organic compound with a low boiling point.

Why This Policy Holds Significance?

According to the government sources, the policy seeks to encourage the identification and utilisation of geothermal energy sites in the state. Its objective is to encourage scientific and technical research for the exploration of economically and environmentally viable geothermal resources.

While the use of geothermal energy will enhance the state's energy security, it will also significantly reduce carbon emissions. This will help the government in achieving long-term environmental and energy goals.

India's Geothermal Potential

According to the Geological Survey of India, the country has an estimated 10 GW of geothermal power capacity. The country has significant geothermal potential, with 350 identified locations across various regions.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a project management unit (PMU) for studies aimed at enhancing the carrying capacity of bridges under the Public Works Department.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a digital forensic laboratory in the state's Tax Department.