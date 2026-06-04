Uttar Pradesh to get 2 more highways, Kanpur, Barabanki among 8 districts to be connected

Lucknow:

The rapid expansion of the expressway and highway network in Uttar Pradesh has doubled the state's development pace. Following the completion of the Ganga Expressway, the people of Uttar Pradesh are now in for a treat. The state will soon receive two new major highway projects. According to available information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway and lay the foundation stone for two new highway projects that will accelerate Uttar Pradesh's development.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

The 63-kilometre-long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was completed at a cost of approximately Rs 4,700 crore. The expressway's most significant feature is its 42-kilometre greenfield section. Its opening will permanently alleviate the heavy traffic jams and congestion on NH-27. Furthermore, while it currently takes 2.5 to 3 hours to travel from Kanpur to Lucknow, this expressway will cut the journey to 30 to 45 minutes. Vehicles will be able to travel at speeds of up to 120 km per hour on this route. Toll charges include Rs 275 for one-way travel and ₹415 for return travel within 24 hours.

112 km long Greenfield Highway

The two new highways for which Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone have already received both the green light and funding from the Union Cabinet. The first project is the Kanpur-Kabrai road, a new 112-kilometre-long greenfield highway. Its construction will cost over Rs 3,000 crore. This new highway will originate in Kanpur and pass through Fatehpur and Hamirpur districts, completely transforming the landscape of these areas. The second major boost is the Barabanki-Bahraich road. Currently a two-lane highway, it will be transformed into a magnificent four-lane highway at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. The acquisition of 140 acres in Bahraich and 110 acres in Barabanki for this project has also been initiated rapidly. These two projects will provide a significant boost to industry, trade, and real estate in approximately eight districts, including Kanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Fatehpur, and Hamirpur.

What is a Greenfield Highway?

A greenfield highway refers to a new route built where no roads or residential areas already exist. These new highways are built from scratch and are often accompanied by extensive tree planting along both sides to significantly reduce vehicular pollution.

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