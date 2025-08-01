Uttan-Virar Sea Link, Thane Coastal Road set to transform commutes – Key routes unveiled Once operational, the project will serve as the primary route for commuters travelling between the northern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai:

In a significant boost to connectivity in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given its nod to the Uttan-Virar Sea Link (UVSL) project, a media report claimed. The project aims to connect Palghar to Thane via a fast coastal road. Following approval from MCZMA, the proposal will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change for final decision. The proposed corridor is going to be a 55-km-long stretch, which includes a 24 kilometre sea link as well as three approach roads at Virar, Uttan, and Vasai.

Vital Link To Other Major Highways

Once operational, the project will serve as the primary route for commuters travelling between the northern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The UVSL stretch will link Vasai and Virar in Palghar district to Uttan in Thane district. Additionally, the sea link will effectively minimise traffic, while acting as a vital link to other major highways.

Notably, the project is likely to result in the clearance of almost 15.39 hectares of mangrove forest as well as 2.5 hectares of reserved forest, which is in close proximity to the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Also, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is slated to acquire 208.6 hectares of private land for construction purposes.

Project Cost Brought Down

Previously, being managed by a different agency, the project was named the Versova-Virar Sea Link. According to a report by The Indian Express, the southern part was dropped in 2022 to avoid overlap with another coastal road.

By revising the design and curtailing certain expenditures, the project's cost has been brought down from Rs 87,427 crore to Rs 52,652 crore.

Funding will primarily come from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which will contribute 72 per cent, while the remaining amount will be provided by the state government and the MMRDA.