In a significant update, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Thursday that the UPI transaction limit for tax payments has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. This change was revealed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the announcement of the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year.