UPI fee on merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 to kick in after Diwali, says government

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that it will implement a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions after Diwali. "UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, MDR on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately," NPCI said in a post on X.

Earlier, reports said a proposal to defer the rollout of the merchant discount rate on UPI from October 15 to January 1 was under consideration. The reports came after economic think tank GTRI said that the government should withdraw the proposed UPI charges and keep the digital payment system free for merchants and consumers.

What was the proposal?

Under the Payments Regulatory Framework, a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent was planned on select merchant UPI transactions valued above Rs 2,000, effective October 15, 2026. However, given the record digital purchases seen in markets during Dhanteras and Diwali, there were concerns that imposing merchant charges at this time could confuse merchants and the digital payments ecosystem.

MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will not be passed on to consumers

Government sources have said that the proposed 0.4 per cent merchant fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will not be passed on to consumers.

Dismissing criticism by Opposition parties, including the Congress, that it is a tax on consumers, government sources said that not a "single penny" from the proposed MDR will go to the government coffers.

The collected amount will be shared among banks and other entities in the UPI ecosystem, they added.

Of the total MDR collected, 40 per cent will go to customers' banks, 30 per cent to the payment gateway, 20 per cent to the UPI app and the remaining 10 per cent to the sponsoring bank of the UPI app.

MDR will not have major impact on UPI volumes: RBI

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently said levying a "small fee" in the form of merchant discount rate (MDR) will not have a "major impact" on UPI transaction volumes.

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