UP to get 4 new link expressways, Cabinet approves stamp duty framework for company mergers, demergers

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved 22 proposals, including developing four link expressways. These include the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, which connects the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, the Jhansi Link Expressway, and the Jewar Link Expressway. The expressway projects aim at strengthening road connectivity across the state.

Agra-Lucknow to Purvanchal Link Expressway: This approximately 51-kilometre expressway is estimated to cost ₹4,776 crore. It will directly connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway. This will facilitate travel between eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. It may also reduce the need for heavy vehicles to pass through Lucknow city.

Farrukhabad Link Expressway: This approximately 91-kilometre-long expressway is estimated to cost ₹7,489 crore. It will begin at the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah, connect via Farrukhabad to the Ganga Expressway near Hardoi. The government aims to complete it within a year and a half.

Jhansi Link Expressway: This approximately 115-kilometre project aims to connect Jhansi to the Bundelkhand Expressway. It is expected to boost industrial activity in the Bundelkhand region. It will also facilitate access to Jhansi's defence industrial corridor and tourist destinations like Orchha.

Jewar Link Expressway: This approximately 74-kilometre project connects Noida International Airport to the Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway. This could provide better connectivity for transportation and freight from western Uttar Pradesh to Purvanchal.

Other key decisions

Other key proposals included providing cashless medical treatment to education department employees, providing land for a Sainik School in Mainpuri, selecting developers for four link expressways, and establishing a cybersecurity operations centre in the state. Also discussed were proposals related to the PM Mitra Mega Textile Park in Lucknow-Hardoi, a robotics park, drinking water and sewerage projects, and promoting the animal husbandry sector.

Approves stamp duty framework for company mergers, demergers

The Cabinet has approved a framework for registration of company mergers and demergers in the state, proposing stamp duty of 0.5 per cent on the value of shares and an additional property-linked provision where applicable.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal said the decision seeks to remove ambiguity in the registration process for companies splitting into multiple entities or merging with other companies, while also addressing disputes over stamp duty on properties held by such companies.

Cashless treatment for non-teaching staff of the education department

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide cashless medical care to non-teaching staff of the Secondary Education Department and Sanskrit schools. It also decided to extend cashless treatment to non-teaching staff of the Basic Education Department and their dependents.

This arrangement is expected to provide financial relief to eligible employees and their families during medical treatment. Cashless medical services will allow for treatment at hospitals that meet established eligibility criteria. This could reduce the difficulty employees face in managing medical expenses.

The Cabinet has also approved a proposal to transfer 9.524 hectares of land to Sainik School Mainpuri, free of charge. This decision will help meet the Sainik School's needs. The Cabinet also approved proposals to provide free land for constructing warehouses in Jhansi and Lalitpur. These projects aim to develop storage facilities in the respective areas.

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