UP govt presents Rs 59,019.54 crore supplementary Budget amid uproar in Assembly, CM Yogi slams Opposition

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has presented the first supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly amid huge uproar by opposition parties. Presenting the supplementary Budget during the Monsoon session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the government has proposed an additional expenditure of Rs 59,019.54 crore. This includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 17,399.50 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 41,620.04 crore. The minister said the supplementary Budget included fresh proposals worth Rs 7,854.25 crore and the state's fiscal deficit remained within the prescribed limit.

According to the minister, the proposed allocations include Rs 22,107.88 crore for heavy and medium industries, Rs 17,942.73 crore for rural development, Rs 7,422.27 crore for the energy sector, Rs 2,025 crore for medical and health services, Rs 1,655 crore for the social welfare department, Rs 1,094.40 crore for the women welfare department and Rs 700.01 crore for the Public Works Department.

Opposition creates ruckus

The opposition created a ruckus in the Assembly over various issues during the Budget presentation. Slamming the opposition for creating a ruckus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that instead of raising public issues, it was disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Government ready to discuss all issues

The Chief Minister said the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues, but the opposition is avoiding discussion. Due to the continued uproar, the Assembly Speaker adjourned the House until 11 am on Wednesday.

SP MLA Sachin Yadav suspended

During the uproar, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana appeared displeased with the behaviour of Samajwadi Party MLAs. SP MLA Sachin Yadav was expelled from the House for the entire day.

State witnessed the conduct of Opposition in the Assembly: CM Yogi

After the House was adjourned, CM Yogi slammed the opposition in a press conference. "The entire state witnessed the opposition's behaviour in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today. This behaviour is not only contemptuous of the House but also undemocratic and shameful. The House operates according to rules, regulations, and traditions," he said.

SP raising irrational issues

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi said that the Samajwadi Party, by raising irrational issues, only attempts to spread negative and misleading information in the environment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)