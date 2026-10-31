UP gets its first Vande Bharat Sleeper! CM Yogi, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Varanasi-Delhi train

Varanasi:

Uttar Pradesh has received a major railway boost with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the new train from Varanasi on Saturday, opening up a faster and more comfortable overnight travel option for passengers heading to the national capital. The new service is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, particularly benefiting pilgrims, students, working professionals and families who frequently travel between the two regions. Passengers will be able to board the train at night in Varanasi and reach New Delhi early the following morning.

Designed specifically for long-distance overnight journeys, the Vande Bharat Sleeper comes with upgraded passenger amenities, improved safety arrangements and modern technology to make travel more convenient.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train route and stoppages

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week, connecting five major destinations along its route. During its journey, the train will stop at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad before reaching New Delhi. These stoppages will provide passengers from several important cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh with access to the new overnight service. The train will offer a convenient alternative for passengers who prefer travelling overnight rather than spending a large part of the day on the journey.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train timings

According to the timetable released by the Railways, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive at New Delhi railway station at 6:10 am the following day. For the return journey, the train will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the next morning. The service will run six days a week. The Varanasi-originating train will not operate on Fridays, while the New Delhi-originating service will remain suspended on Saturdays.

The new service is also expected to save travel time compared to the existing Shiv Ganga Express. According to the Railway Ministry, it will reduce the journey duration by 55 minutes in the Varanasi-Delhi direction and 35 minutes on the return route.

Modern facilities and comfortable berths for overnight passengers

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed to make long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable. Its coaches feature ergonomically designed berths, improved suspension systems and noise-reduction arrangements to ensure a smoother and quieter travel experience.

Passengers will also have access to multiple charging options, including USB Type-A and Type-C ports, along with three-pin electrical sockets for charging mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. The upgraded interiors and passenger-friendly arrangements are aimed at making overnight travel more convenient, particularly for families and working professionals.

CCTV cameras, fire detection systems and advanced safety features

Passenger safety has also received considerable attention in the design of the new train. The coaches are equipped with CCTV cameras to strengthen onboard surveillance, along with smoke and fire detection systems to identify potential emergencies. Other safety arrangements include emergency alarm facilities and the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which is designed to help prevent train collisions. Special provisions have also been made for passengers with disabilities. These include dedicated berths and specially designed toilet facilities to make their journey more accessible.

First AC passengers to get hot-water shower facility

One of the notable features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is the shower facility available in its First AC coach. Passengers travelling in the First AC section will be able to use showers equipped with hot-water facilities, adding another level of convenience to long-distance overnight travel. With improved sleeping arrangements, modern safety systems and upgraded onboard amenities, the new Vande Bharat Sleeper aims to offer passengers a more comfortable way to travel between Varanasi and the national capital.

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