Budget Session 2022-23 to commence from today | Check full schedule

Total 29 sittings will take place over the course of the entire budget session for which seventy nine and a half hours time window will be provided.

The Union Budget session of Parliamnent will commence this year on Monday (January 31). The session will take place in two parts, from which the first part will conclude on February 11. On the first day on Monday, the President will address the Members of both the Houses after which copies of his address will be laid on the Table.

Here's the full schedule for Union Budget 2022:

The Economic Survey 2021-22 will be Laid by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on January 31, 2022. On February 1, the General Budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and its copy will be laid on the Table of Rajya Sabha. The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on Februrary 1, 2022 at 11:30 am. From February 2 to February 11, the House is scheduled to sit from 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm First part of the Budget session will have 10 sittings between January 31 and February 11 while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part between March 14 and April 8. During the first part of the session, the members will be accommodated in Lok Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery) and Rajya Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery). Total 29 sittings will take place over the course of the entire budget session for which seventy nine and a half hours time window will be provided. In this time span, the government will bring up its legislative agenda and take up issues of immediate public concern.

The Upper House will have reduced Zero Hour by half to 30 minutes per day with a total time of 13 hours 30 minutes for raising issues of public importance besides laying of papers and reports during 27 sittings. The time share of Question Hour will be 27 hours. A total of 15 hours has been scheduled for Private Members' Business during the session. Private Members' Bills will be taken up on Thursday as Friday being a holiday.

"This leaves only 79 hours 30 minutes for considering and passing Bills to be proposed by the Government besides discussing issues of immediate public concern under Calling Attention Notices and as Short Duration Discussions", the officials said.

The Discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President for his Address to the Members of both the Houses and on General Budget-2022-23, constitute the major items of business of the House. During the Budget session of 2021, discussion for 15 hours 37 minutes on Motion of Thanks to the President and of 10 hours 43 minutes on the Union Budget: 2021-22 in the Rajya Sabha account for over 52 percent of the total time available during the first part of the session.

