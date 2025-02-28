Udan Yatri Cafe: Refreshments at just Rs 20 at this airport - Is Delhi next? Udan Yatri Cafe: The cafe aligns with the spirit of the UDAN scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), which aims to democratize air travel and modernize airport infrastructure.

Udan Yatri Cafe: Months after the launch of the first UDAN Yatri Cafe at Kolkata Airport, another such cafe has been launched at Chennai Airport. The cafe was launched by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu.

For the uninitiated, the first UDAN Yatri Cafe was inaugurated in December.

Udan Yatri Cafe: Is Delhi next?

Following immense passenger demand, the initiative is now being expanded nationwide, and soon, the Udan Yatri Cafe facility will be started at Delhi Airport.

According to DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, they are in the process of starting the Udaan Yatri Cafe at Delhi airport to benefit passengers. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Udan Yatri Cafe: Refreshments at Rs 20

Udan Yatri Cafe is located at pre-check area of the Chennai Airport's T1 domestic terminal. The cafe offers all connected passengers access to hygienic refreshments like water bottle for Rs 10, Tea for Rs 10, Coffee for Rs 20, Samosa for Rs 20 and Sweet of the day for Rs 20.

"The UDAN Yatri Cafe is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of inclusive flying, making air travel more convenient, accessible and affordable for all. Following its successful launch at Kolkata Airport, there has been strong demand from travelers to introduce this facility at other airports. After the eastern gateway of Kolkata, we are proud to bring the UDAN Yatri Cafe to the southern gateway, Chennai Airport, which is one of the oldest and now the fifth busiest airport in the country, handling over 22 million passengers annually. We are committed to enhance passenger convenience here and with the Digi Yatra and Trusted Traveler Program E-gates, we are also providing a seamless, end-to-end digital travel experience," Naidu said.

The inaugurated UDAN Yatri Cafe aligns with the spirit of the UDAN scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), which aims to democratize air travel and modernize airport infrastructure.