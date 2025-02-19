Uber users alert: Payment method for these rides changed - All you need to know Uber users alert: According to the company, the decision will ensure that 100 per cent of your payments for the trip go directly to the auto driver.

Uber users alert: Uber, the US-based ride-hailing service provider, has announced some major changes in its operational model for India. According to the company, it has shifted to a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) subscription-based model for its auto drivers from a commission-based model.

Uber said that the decision will ensure that 100 per cent of your payments for the trip go directly to the auto driver.

How does it impact Uber users in India?

With this, those opting for auto rides via Uber will have to pay the driver directly. The payment can be made in cash or via UPI (using the driver’s UPI ID).

"Digital payment methods like credit/debit cards/ integrated UPI payments through Uber app or Uber credits cannot be used," the company said in a blog.

How new auto model work?

Uber will connect you with nearby drivers, but the service itself is independent of Uber

Uber credits and promotions cannot be used for auto trips. Ensure Uber credits are turned off before booking

No trip level commission is charged to drivers, Uber only provides the platform.

Uber does not levy any cancellation charges Uber suggests a fare, but the final amount is decided by the driver and you

We’re not involved in fare-related disputes between riders and drivers but we’re here for safety concerns

Drivers operate independently and Uber’s role is limited to connecting riders with drivers

Earlier, Uber launched its first water transport service in Asia- 'Uber Shikara'. The facility is available to tourists visiting the iconic Dal Lake in Kashmir. Each Uber Shikara ride can accommodate up to four passengers and is available for one-hour bookings daily between 10 am and 5 pm. Rides can be scheduled from 12 hours up to 15 days in advance.

Uber has previously established its presence in Srinagar with cab services, and now, with the introduction of Uber Shikara, it aims to revolutionise the way tourists experience the enchanting waters of Dal Lake.