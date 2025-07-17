16.7 km twin tunnel project in Bengaluru: Tenders invited for Rs 17,698 crore project Running from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall Junction to the Race Course Junction on Seshadri Road, Package 1 will incur a cost of Rs 8,770 crore with a length of 8.748 km.

Bengaluru:

The special purpose vehicle set up by the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), has floated a global tender for an underground twin tunnel road project. The project aims to tackle the issue of traffic congestion along Bengaluru’s north-south corridor. The project will incur a cost of Rs 17,698 crore, excluding GST. The proposed tunnels are slated to be built from Hebbal Esteem Mall Junction to the busy Silk Board KSRP Junction. Notably, the proposed route will have multiple entry and exit ramps.

BOOT Model

According to a report by Money Control, the venture will be executed under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model. It has been split into two packages, with each expected to be completed within a four-year timeframe.

Running from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall Junction to the Race Course Junction on Seshadri Road, Package 1 will incur a cost of Rs 8,770 crore with a length of 8.748 km. Package 2 will extend from the Race Course Junction all the way to Silk Board. The length of Package 2 will be 7.997 km, and it will cost Rs 8,928 crores.

Bidders Required To Submit Earnest Money Deposit

With the entire concession period spanning 34 years, which also includes construction, bidders are required to submit an Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 44.64 crore.

The government is being given feedback by the critics to focus on expanding metro and suburban rail systems instead of the current project, but the state government seeks to move ahead with the project. Moreover, critics have also voiced concerns over costs and urban priorities.

Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, has called the plan “elitist and unscientific”, saying that it will be a vanity scheme serving “wealthy commuters while neglecting everyday citizens”.

He also alleged "irregularities" in the feasibility report and Detailed Project Report (DPR), claiming that parts were "copied" from unrelated projects and that the consultants involved had questionable track records.