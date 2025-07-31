Trump announces 25% tariff on India: What will be the impact on exports and which sectors to be hit? With the announcement, experts believe, the $87 billion export relationship between India and the US is now hanging in the balance. With America being India's largest trading partner, the new tariffs pose a serious threat to key industries already grappling with a global economic slowdown.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1. He also announced that there will be a penalty for India for buying oil and military equipment from Russia. The surprise announcement came a day after Indian officials said that a US trade team would visit from August 25 to negotiate a trade deal. The announcement is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK and the European Union.

With the announcement, experts believe, the $87 billion export relationship between India and the US is now hanging in the balance. With America being India's largest trading partner, the new tariffs pose a serious threat to key industries already grappling with a global economic slowdown. While Trump pitched the move as a demonstration of America's dominance in the global supply chain, analysts say the real trigger could be India's growing defence and energy ties with Russia. As a result, this decision transcends the boundaries of a simple trade retaliation and enters the arena of geopolitical signalling.

Which products are targeted by the tariff?

The Trump tariff has zeroed in on several of India's major export sectors. The list includes automobiles, auto components, steel, aluminum, smartphones, solar modules, marine products, gems and jewellery, along with some processed food and agricultural items. However, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and critical minerals have been notably excluded from the tariff list.

These sectors likely to be affected:

Automobile components

India exported auto parts worth $2.2 billion to the US in FY24, making up 29.1% of its total auto parts exports. With the new tariffs in place, supply chain costs are expected to rise sharply, putting pressure on businesses and squeezing margins. As per reports, companies like Tata Motors and Bharat Forge could face a sharp drop in US demand, especially in the high-value vehicle and precision parts categories. Experts believe a fall in orders from the US may put thousands of jobs at risk in India's auto sector.

Electronics and Solar equipment

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the United States was the destination for nearly all of India’s photovoltaic (PV) exports -- accounting for 97% in FY23 and a staggering 99% in FY24.

As per reports, contract manufacturers of smartphones and solar panels are likely to face intense price pressure and falling sales. These sectors already operate on razor-thin margins, and the new tariff could make survival even harder.

Gems and marine products

Shipments worth over $9 billion annually will now attract a 25% tariff. Exporters in these sectors will either have to absorb the cost, hike prices, or urgently scout for alternative global markets to stay afloat.

Textiles and apparel

This sector sees a mixed impact. If the US maintains tariffs on China and Vietnam, India could gain a price edge in the low-cost clothing category. However, in high-margin fashion and speciality fabrics, India's market share is likely to shrink as the cost competitiveness erodes.

Indian industry expresses disappointment over tariff

It is to be noted here that Indian industry expressed disappointment over the announcement and said that it may impact the country's exports and add to the worsening global trade situation. From just 0.2 per cent before the Russia-Ukraine war to now accounting for 35-40 per cent of total crude imports, India's reliance on Russian oil has surged -- drawing fresh scrutiny with Trump announcing a penalty along with tariff. India historically bought most of its oil from the Middle East, including Iraq and Saudi Arabia. However, things changed when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

