Trinidad and Tobago joins global UPI network: BHIM now operational in 8 countries | Check full list India and Trinidad and Tobago have also agreed to collaborate in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

New Delhi:

In a significant development for India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), facilitated through the BHIM app, Trinidad and Tobago has become the first Caribbean nation to adopt the facility, enabling transactions. According to news agency ANI, Trinidad and Tobago adopted the UPI system during PM Modi’s visit to the Caribbean nation from July 3-4 at the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. UPI’s adoption coincided with both countries expressing strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain.

India and Trinidad and Tobago have also agreed to collaborate in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

With the latest adoption, Trinidad and Tobago becomes the eighth nation worldwide to implement UPI usage.

Here is a list of other countries using UPI: