Trinidad and Tobago joins global UPI network: BHIM now operational in 8 countries | Check full list

In a significant development for India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), facilitated through the BHIM app, Trinidad and Tobago has become the first Caribbean nation to adopt the facility, enabling transactions. According to news agency ANI, Trinidad and Tobago adopted the UPI system during PM Modi’s visit to the Caribbean nation from July 3-4 at the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. UPI’s adoption coincided with both countries expressing strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain.
India and Trinidad and Tobago have also agreed to collaborate in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).
With the latest adoption, Trinidad and Tobago becomes the eighth nation worldwide to implement UPI usage.
Here is a list of other countries using UPI:
- France: In 2024, France became the first European country to adopt UPI widely.
- United Arab Emirates: UAE adopted UPI payment in 2021. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), in a partnership with Network International, enabled QR code-based UPI in the Arab nation.
- Bhutan: The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan collaborated with NIPL in 2021 to enable BHIM UPI QR-based online payments in Bhutan.
- Nepal: NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd partnered in 2024 to introduce UPI for cross-border transactions between India and Nepal.
- Mauritius: PM Modi, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Pravind Jugnauth, inaugurated the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in the country in the year 2024.
- Sri Lanka: PM Modi and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe introduced UPI payments in Sri Lanka in 2024. Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the initiative would help sustain the momentum of connectivity and further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
- Singapore: In 2023, NIPL partnered with Singapore-based payment infrastructure firm HitPay to expand UPI acceptance across Singapore.