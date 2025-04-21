TREVOC Group plans Rs 200 crore investment for expansion in Haryana According to a statement, the group is already in advanced talks for around 25 acres land parcels in one of the cities, with formal announcements expected next quarter.

New Delhi:

Real estate firm TREVOC Group has announced an expansion plan in Haryana and for this it will invest Rs 200 crore. According to the company, the expansion will take place in Haryana’s Tier-2 cities — including Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal. The Gurugram-based company is also actively exploring joint ventures and joint development models to develop projects.

The plan spreads over 24–30 months and will focus on plotted developments, low-rise gated communities, and the region’s first hospitality-branded villa project in these high-growth corridors. The company is also actively exploring joint ventures and joint development models to fast-track the expansion plan.

"We have timed this expansion with precision — entering Tier-2 cities just as infrastructure, demand, and aspiration align," said Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

Initial projects in Sohna and Kundli will be followed by phased rollouts in Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. According to a statement, the group is already in advanced talks for around 25 acres land parcels in one of the cities, with formal announcements expected next quarter.

The portfolio includes 3–5 projects across 10–25 acre land parcels each, featuring plotted developments, DDJAY-compliant low-rise floors, and a flagship villa community co-branded with a premium hospitality partner.

The rollout is backed by catalytic infrastructure investments across the region. Sohna is now a key node in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor with the new Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road and proposed metro link. Sonipat is gearing up for a 26.5 km metro extension to Delhi and is directly linked to the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), set to be operational by mid-2025. Panipat’s connectivity will transform with the Delhi–Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), reducing travel time to the capital to under 45 minutes.

