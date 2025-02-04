Toll tax smart cards to be introduced soon by NHAI in big relief for commuters: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Toll tax smart cards to be introduced soon by NHAI.

New Delhi: In a big relief for regular commuters using the national highways, the central government is considering introducing a ‘Monthly Toll Tax Smart Card at all toll booths across the country. In this regard, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is in favour of implementing this scheme across the country anytime soon.

Various reports suggest that once this smart is implemented, it will be valid at all toll plazas across the country and will provide cardholders with a discount on toll charges.

This new smart card scheme is expected to provide significant toll relief for regular travellers. The new smart will be of great help for commercial vehicles. However, it is not clear whether commuters without a monthly pass will be subject to the existing toll system or if they will also be eligible for a discount.

Smart card to simplify toll payments

Experts closely following the development said that the smart card will help particularly beneficial for commercial vehicles, which frequently undertake long journeys. Moreover, the smart card system will not just not simplify toll payments but also alleviate the financial burden on regular travellers.

Reports suggest that a final decision on this government plan is expected soon, potentially bringing relief from toll taxes to countless travellers nationwide.

Once implemented, this card will have the potential to offer significant relief to both commercial vehicles and frequent commuters on expressways.

A report by News 18 stated that the Central government is working towards implementing the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll collection.

The NHAI officials also stated that it would take time for the GNSS system to be implemented across the country and they added that the implementation of a GNSS-based tolling system will take the help of small device in vehicles to calculate fees based on their usage of toll roads.

The GNSS system will also incorporate a smart card feature, allowing frequent travellers to opt for monthly passes as a payment method.

Will smart card help all?

The Road Transport Ministry did not give a clear answer on whether those who do not take monthly passes will have to pay the fee under the existing toll system or they will also be given some kind of exemption. However, regular commuters will get a big relief in toll tax under the smart card scheme.