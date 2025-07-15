Toll-based elevated Ring Road in Delhi! Rs 6,000 crore mega project to ease traffic - Full details here Elevated Ring Road in Delhi: The corridor will be rising above the current Inner Ring Road and it will be built signal-free, offering high-speed access for users who are willing to pay a toll.

New Delhi:

New Delhi, the national capital, witnesses the issue of traffic jams in several areas, necessitating the government's intervention in decongesting the most saturated traffic corridors. In its bid to give Delhi a decongested experience, the Delhi government is planning to construct an elevated corridor over the 55-kilometre-long Inner Ring Road. The Ring Road currently caters to a huge amount of traffic, which has grown over the years due to factors such as a surge in the number of vehicles, urban expansion and infrastructure deficits.

Cost Of The Project

The proposed corridor is likely to incur a cost of almost Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, implying approximately Rs 100 crore per kilometre. The estimated cost is in conformity with the recent benchmarks for elevated infrastructure in urban pockets of the country.

The corridor will be rising above the current Inner Ring Road and it will be built signal-free, offering high-speed access for users who are willing to pay a toll. The road has been designed as per dual-layered traffic solutions, aimed at segregating the local and through traffic.

Toll-Based Revenue Model

Being in its early stage, the project has been designed according to a toll-based revenue model aimed at reducing the government expenditure while ensuring sustainable maintenance.

According to a report, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed by the government to start the process of appointing a consultant and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has confirmed the development as he said, "We've directed officials to expedite the appointment of a consultant. The DPR will examine both technical feasibility and traffic diversion models, ensuring minimal disruption during construction."

The Delhi government is presenting it as a major infrastructure upgrade under its broader plan to modernise the city’s road network. It sees the elevated project as a key step toward easing traffic congestion and cutting down on time lost in traffic jams.