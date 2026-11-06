Gold falls by Rs 2,200 on MCX, silver drops to Rs 1.82 lakh per kg on Dhanteras | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Friday, November 06, 2026, mirroring the global fall. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened down Rs 1,934, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 1,42,161 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 1,44,095. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,41,808, dropping Rs 2,287 or 1.58 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,41,883, down Rs 2,212.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were down Rs 2,232, or 1.52 per cent, to Rs 1,44,834 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,355 lots.

"MCX gold opened on a weak note with a gap down near Rs 1,42,150 and was trading around the same level, down approximately 1.35 per cent. Thursday’s session formed a long upper shadow near Rs 1,46,000, indicating selling pressure and rejection at higher levels. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,43,000–1,43,700, followed by Rs 1,45,300–1,46,000. On the downside, immediate support lies at Rs 1,40,000–1,41,000, with the next important support zone at Rs 1,37,500–1,38,300. The RSI, currently near 43, remains below the neutral 50 mark, indicating that the recent recovery lacks sufficient momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the session at Rs 1,85,499 against the previous close of Rs 1,87,140, down Rs 1,641 or 0.87 per cent. It later touched an intraday low of Rs 1,82,800, down Rs 4,340 or 2.31 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,84,073, down Rs 3,067 or 1.64 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, COMEX gold fell 1.48 per cent to about USD 4,052.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:00 am was USD 4,040.66 per ounce, down by USD 21.75 or 0.54 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,46,700 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,34,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,46,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,46,020 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,05,000 per kg.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)