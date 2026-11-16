TMPV share price falls as company reports loss of Rs 5,531 crore amid JLR restructuring costs

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) fell significantly on Monday, October 16, 2026, after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The stock opened at Rs 272.40, with a fall of Rs 14.6 per cent or 5.08 per cent from the previous close of Rs 287 on the BSE. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 260.50, down Rs 26.5 or 9.23 per cent. This is just Rs 1.3 or 0.50 per cent away from the 52-week low of Rs 259.20, hit on October 28, 2026. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 408.20, touched on May 29, 2026.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 263, with a fall of Rs 24 or 8.36 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 96,862.69 crore.

The counter has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 11.24 per cent in the period. It has underperformed the sector by 6.79 per cent.

Tata Motors PV quarterly results

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the September quarter compared with a profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the year-ago period. TMPV reported exceptional items of Rs 6,738 crore, primarily comprising Rs 3,776 crore in employee separation costs and Rs 2,856 crore in asset impairment.

The company said its luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded exceptional items of £530 million in the quarter, reflecting restructuring activities, including separation costs and the write-down of intangible assets under development.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 34 per cent on year to Rs 96,920 crore. The company said its EBITDA margin rose 630 basis points to 6.2 per cent during the period.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 97,827 crore from Rs 79,310 crore a year earlier, while material costs rose to Rs 58,825 crore from Rs 36,300 crore.

Share price history

The stock has corrected 17.96 per cent in 5 years and 32.83 per cent in one year. Year to date (YTD), it has dipped 28.40 per cent, compared with a 3.85 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)