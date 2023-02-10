Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@TIKTOK TikTok fires all Indian employees after three years with assured 9 months severance

TikTok, the popular short video app owned by ByteDance, has laid off its entire workforce in India. According to reports, nearly 40 employees have been let go, with the employees being informed that February 28 would be their last working day. Furthermore, the reports claim that the company has promised to provide nine months of severance pay to all the 40 workers.

The decision to lay off the entire Indian workforce resulted from TikTok being banned in India due to national security concerns. The platform, which had over 200 million users in India, was banned in 2020 along with 300 other Chinese apps. Despite efforts to reason with the Indian government, TikTok could not re-enter the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Yahoo to fire 1,000 employees this week under cost-cutting campaign

TikTok was previously a hugely popular app in India, with people using it for work options and entertainment. However, the app was banned in the country after discovering that it was keeping the personal information of Indian users and sharing it with Chinese government agencies.

Reports suggest that TikTok is now focusing on its global business solutions in North America The company has expressed appreciation for the impact of the laid-off employees and assured them that they would be supported during this difficult time.

ALSO READ: Disney to lay off 7,000 employees to cut costs, reward shareholders for company's transformation | DEETS

According to the company’s spokesperson, the company has taken the decision to close its India remote sales support hub, which was established at the end of 2020 to offer support to its global and regional sales teams. The employees are greatly appreciated for their contributions to the company and will be supported during this challenging time, the company said.

FAQs

1. Why was TikTok banned in India?

TikTok was banned in India in 2020 seeking national security concerns.

2. Did TikTok have an office in India after the ban?

Yes, TikTok still had an office in India after the ban, with employees serving primarily the markets of Brazil and Dubai. However, the company has now laid off its entire staff in India.

Latest Business News