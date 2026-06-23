Tier-2 Indian cities attract real estate capital with major infrastructure push: Details

Mumbai:

Rising land prices, increased market saturation in metro cities, and continued emphasis on infrastructure development have led developers and investors to shift their sights from metropolitan cities to tier-2 cities. As expressways, airports, industry belts, and business districts begin to shape the economy, a new breed of city emerges as an investment opportunity. Markets such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur and Chandigarh are no longer being viewed merely as future growth prospects; they are demonstrating tangible demand, stronger economic fundamentals and increasing capital absorption.

Surging Land Prices

As per industry estimates, land prices in India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities may surge by 25-100 per cent over the next 2-4 years amid the government’s infrastructure push and the opening of new airports, as prices have already peaked in metro cities. In high-growth periphery micro markets, particularly in plotted developments and land, multi-year appreciation can exceed 80-100 per cent as connectivity unlocks new development potential.

Infrastructure Development and Economic Diversification

The key to this shift is the combination of strong infrastructure development, economic diversification, and changes in lifestyle aspirations. Over the past decade, huge investments by the government have brought about positive changes for some Tier-2 cities. Development projects such as the Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, along with airport connectivity via UDAN, metro rail, and dedicated freight corridors, are bringing about greater connectivity and linkage of these cities with economic corridors across the country.

On the other hand, decentralisation of economic activities has also created newer centres of demand outside the metropolis. Clusters of manufacturing industries, logistical nodes, IT parks, defence zones, and institutions of higher learning have created jobs that are attracting the talented youth to cities like Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

The economy's strength has continued to shape residential demands. Homebuyers in such cities are now looking for bigger homes, gated and wellness-focused communities, and developments based on lifestyle elements that previously were seen only in metropolitan areas. With increasing buying capacity and changing desires, developers are catering to end users with more luxurious residences.

Industry Insights

According to Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, there is a strong shift in the behaviour where India chooses to live and invest.

"The growth in cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Chandigarh isn't just a temporary trend; it is a fundamental transformation driven by real infrastructure. Look at the numbers, data from a CREDAI-Liases Foras report showed that 44% of the land acquired by developers across India in 2024 was concentrated in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, proving this shift has been solidly underway for some time now. On the ground, we see this momentum every day. Lucknow is rapidly expanding as a major business hub, Prayagraj is riding a massive wave of post-Kumbh infrastructure upgrades, and Chandigarh continues to lead with a highly mature urban ecosystem. Today's buyers in these cities don't just want a basic home; they expect the same premium, integrated lifestyles you'd find in a major metro. That growing aspiration, combined with better connectivity, is exactly why these regional cities have become the new magnets for real estate investment,” Goel said.

Preksha Singh, CEO, Agrasheel Infratech, said, “Lucknow today presents a compelling investment case as multiple growth drivers are converging simultaneously. Infrastructure upgrades, expanding commercial activity, the Defence Corridor, educational institutions and an improving social ecosystem are collectively reshaping Lucknow’s urban landscape. As far as consumer behaviour is concerned, homebuyers have started to show a tendency to look for premium projects which provide more than just housing. Plotting development is another area where there seems to be significant demand. Consequently, Lucknow is attracting greater interest from organised developers and long-term investors.”

In addition to traditional growth spots, spiritual destinations are taking shape as a new area of opportunity for real estate investments. Places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Shirdi are seeing increased interest from investors due to religious tourism, infrastructure development, and an improving hospitality industry. With these spiritual locations increasingly turning into business centres throughout the year, they are becoming an interesting real estate investment story for the country.

“The conversation around Tier-2 cities has evolved significantly over the last few years. Investors are no longer evaluating these markets solely on affordability; they are assessing them through the lens of infrastructure readiness, economic growth and long-term urban potential. Alongside established Tier-2 centres, we are also seeing growing interest in culturally significant destinations such as Shirdi, where tourism, hospitality and improved civic infrastructure are creating new real estate opportunities. As connectivity improves and local economies strengthen, these markets are developing their own distinct investment narratives, attracting developers and buyers who are looking beyond conventional metropolitan destinations,” Neeraj Gulati, Managing Director, Assotech Realty, concluded.

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