The NRI effect: Global exposure is now influencing luxury housing in NCR, say experts

New Delhi:

Over the past two years, NCR’s premium housing market has moved towards lifestyle calibration. Developers across Gurugram, the Dwarka Expressway, and emerging premium corridors around Noida are redesigning projects around experiences buyers have already seen in Dubai, Singapore, or London, sometimes while living there for years. And the clients they are catering to are NRIs and globally exposed Indian buyers, who are returning to the NCR market with very different expectations from a decade ago.

According to ANAROCK Research, average luxury housing prices in Delhi-NCR rose nearly 72 per cent between 2022 and 2025, from around Rs 13,450 per sq ft to over Rs 23,000 per sq ft. Knight Frank India also noted a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in capital values across NCR during 2025.

Globally exposed buyers influencing project specifications

According to Mitul Jain, Managing Director, SPJ Group, globally exposed buyers are influencing not only project specifications but also the pace and professionalism expected from developers.

"The luxury buyer entering NCR today is far more process-oriented than before. There is greater focus on transparency, execution timelines and after-sales responsiveness. Many NRI buyers are purchasing remotely, so digital engagement, virtual walkthroughs and structured customer communication have become essential parts of the sales ecosystem. In many ways, the sector is being pushed toward institutional behaviour because globally exposed buyers are less tolerant of ambiguity," Jain said.

This is partly why branded residences, hotel-managed living formats and high-service communities are seeing stronger traction across NCR’s premium micro-markets. In Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension Road and parts of the Dwarka Expressway, developers are now routinely incorporating private lounges, wellness suites, concierge-managed maintenance, and digitally controlled home systems into projects priced above Rs 5 crore.

Buyers valuing managed environments over standalone luxury

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, Landmark Group, stated that they are experiencing a significant international influence in buyer preferences now, but the more important change is behavioural.

"The deeper shift is cultural rather than cosmetic. Buyers want integrated community ecosystems where convenience, privacy and lifestyle coexist. They are valuing managed environments over standalone luxury. That is influencing architecture, open-space planning and even retail integration within residential developments. NCR’s luxury market is becoming less transactional and more experience-driven, which is a significant structural transition," Chhillar said.

A parallel movement is emerging in Noida and Greater Noida, where professionally planned sectors and expanding connectivity are attracting globally mobile professionals who may not necessarily identify as traditional NRI investors.

“In Noida’s luxury corridors, demand is increasingly coming from professionals who have worked internationally or continue operating within global business environments. Their expectations are shaping everything from apartment layouts to technology integration. Larger residences with flexible spaces, wellness-centric planning and efficient community management are becoming standard expectations rather than premium add-ons. The market is evolving because buyer exposure has evolved," Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, concluded.

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