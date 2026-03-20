Telangana Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister presents Rs 3.24 lakh crore budget, check key highlights

Hyderabad:

The Telangana government has presented a budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27. This is up by nearly Rs 20,000 crore over the previous year. While presenting the budget, the government said that it is prioritising flagship programmes such as Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail Phase 2 and 3. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 2,34,406 crore, and capital expenditure at Rs 47,267 crore. The minister proposed an allocation of Rs 17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and set aside Rs 13,679 crore for the Medical and Health Department.

"This Budget is a charter of resolve to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana.

We have designed it to reflect the comprehensive development of the State. We are governing in adherence to constitutional values and with transparency. We do not lie for applause. This government works on the foundation of facts," he said.

Telangana Budget 2026: Key Highlights