Telangana Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister presents Rs 3.24 lakh crore budget, check key highlights

The Telangana government has presented a budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27. This is up by nearly Rs 20,000 crore over the previous year. While presenting the budget, the government said that it is prioritising flagship programmes such as Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail Phase 2 and 3. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 2,34,406 crore, and capital expenditure at Rs 47,267 crore. The minister proposed an allocation of Rs 17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and set aside Rs 13,679 crore for the Medical and Health Department.
"This Budget is a charter of resolve to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana.
We have designed it to reflect the comprehensive development of the State. We are governing in adherence to constitutional values and with transparency. We do not lie for applause. This government works on the foundation of facts," he said.
Telangana Budget 2026: Key Highlights
- The total outlay of Budget 2026 has been increased to Rs 3,24,234 crore, up by nearly 20,000 crore from 2025-26.
- Capital expenditure has been increased to Rs 47,267 crore, an increase of over 20 per cent from the previous year. The revenue expenditure is Rs 2,34,406 crore.
- The per capita income of Telangana for 2025-26 is Rs 4.18 lakh. This represents a growth rate of 10.2 per cent.
- Cashless Health Security (Employees Health Scheme-EHS) to provide treatment for 1,998 diseases in government hospitals as well as in 421 empanelled private hospitals.
- The government has allocated Rs 17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.
- Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), at current prices, is Rs 17,82,198 crore compared to the previous year, the growth rate has been recorded at 10.7 per cent.
- The government granted Rs 23,179 crore to the agriculture sector, followed by Energy at Rs 21,285 crore.
- The government has decided to prioritise its flagship programmes, such as the Musi Riverfront beautification and the Hyderabad Metrorail Phase 2 and 3.