Customers across several of the largest financial institutions in the United States reported difficulty accessing their online accounts on Monday. According to the website Downdetector, users listed Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and Zelle as down or experiencing issues. According to a spokesperson for Chase, bank services are affected by a technical bug, not a cyberattack. "Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a spokesperson said.

"Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later," reads a message sent to some Chase customers.

This follows a major Microsoft outage that began Friday and lasted hours, affecting services including Outlook, Teams, and AI assistant Copilot.

What's behind the outage?

JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by total assets, said a software bug affected its internal hardware systems and caused transaction delays. The company was working to restore banking services.

Were other banks affected?

Customers of several other prominent banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and others, were likely affected by the issue.

"Other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us," explained Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for Chase.

Was this a cyberattack?

Chase said the technical problem was not the result of a cyberattack, stressing that it was an isolated incident unrelated to anything other than a bug.

When might service be fully restored?

Chase said its customers still have access to their accounts and funds. The company expects to resolve the issue by the end of day Monday.

Was this related to the Microsoft and air traffic disruptions last week?

No. Although the disruptions occurred just days apart, government officials and company leaders have said they were unrelated. Microsoft's major outage on Thursday lasted hours and severely impacted services including Outlook, Teams, and the AI assistant Copilot; a technical issue during an upgrade caused it.

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